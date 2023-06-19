Australia set for Indigenous rights referendum

SHAFAQNA- Australia’s parliament has passed legislation to pave the way for a historic referendum on Aboriginal rights. In a final vote in the Senate, the upper house, 52 voted in favour of the bill while 19 voted against.

The referendum will ask Australians whether they support altering the constitution to include a “Voice to Parliament“, a committee that can advise the parliament on matters affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people in Australia.

“Parliaments pass laws but it’s people that make history,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a news conference after the bill was passed.

Source: aljazeera

