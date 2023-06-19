Lebanon: Beirut’s few communal gardens & spaces are under threat

SHAFAQNA- A crippling economic crisis, the privatisation of land has put many communal spaces and gardens at risk in Lebanon. Last month, all movable objects, including benches and a public library, disappeared from Beirut’s Laziza Park.

“We almost don’t dare come over here to water the plants anymore because we are afraid somebody might call the police,” Samer Alhaj Ali, one of the park’s founders, tells Middle East Eye. The police have kept a close eye on the park in recent months on behalf of the owner of the space.

Laziza Park was founded three years ago when a group of friends revived an abandoned site in the heart of the Mar Mikhail neighbourhood. “We had a lot of free time during the pandemic and wanted to do something useful,” Alhaj Ali explains.

Source: middleeasteye

