Netanyahu: Israeli army is training to fight “Israeli Arabs”

SHAFAQNA- There are 10 Israeli military battalions training to fight “Israeli Arabs”. Although this is not enough, they are preparing for this very day”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

On Monday (19 June 2023) morning, the Hebrew Kan radio station revealed some of the deliberations that took place a few days ago before the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee in the Israeli Knesset, in which Benjamin Netanyahu attended to answer the questions of the committee members about some security issues.

According to Hebrew Radio, a question was asked to Netanyahu about the Israeli army’s preparations for a comprehensive war on several fronts, which also includes an expected intervention by “Israeli Arabs” (Palestinians of the interior). also”. Netanyahu added: “The Israeli army is preparing to fight “Israeli Arabs”.

Source: alquds

www.shafaqna.com