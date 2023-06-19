English
UN: International donors pledge $1.5bn for Sudan crisis response

SHAFAQNA-International donors at a UN conference pledged close to $1.5 billion to combat the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and help its neighbours host refugees fleeing the fighting, the United Nations says.

The UN had called on countries in Europe and the Middle East to step up aid efforts in Sudan, where a conflict between rival military factions that erupted in mid-April has forced millions of people from their homes.

Germany and Qatar were among the first nations to pledge tens of millions of dollars at a fundraising conference in Geneva on Monday, which was also attended by representatives from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the African Union and the European Union.

“Donors have announced close to $1.5bn for the humanitarian response to Sudan and the region,” UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths announced at the end of the event.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the meeting: “The scale and speed of Sudan’s descent into death and destruction is unprecedented.”

 

 

 

Source:Al Jazeera

