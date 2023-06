SHAFAQNA-Chief Custodian of Imam Reza (AS) Holy Shrine, Hoj. Ahmad Marvi visited Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine to strengthen the bonds of cooperation.

Ahmad Marvi said, “Our coming to Iraq aims is to visit the Holy Shrines and tie the relations of cooperation for the upcoming days.”

He added, “We must seek to inform people and pilgrims, especially about the great values and rewards of religion and faith and the benefit gained by visiting the Holy places of AhluAlbayet.”

Source: imhussain

