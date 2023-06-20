Expert: Iran & US are satisfied with “minimums”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A university professor and futurist says about the “possible understanding between Iran and US”: “From the point of view of both sides, the situation is such that they should reach an understanding on a series of minimums, but why these minimums are in question. Iran has moved towards an understanding so that the United States does not increase the sanctions and does not go to the revival of the UN sanctions against Iran. The US also wants to control Iran’s enrichment level and encourage Iran to cooperate more with the Agency. Also, with this understanding, the United States wants to push Iran to cooperate more with the region and reduce the possibility of challenges and conflicts in the areas.”

The result of any negotiation with US will not be an official agreement

Dr. Mohsen Jalilvand, in an interview with SHAFAQNA FUTURE, answered the question, how serious are the negotiations that are going on indirectly between Iran and the United States and how likely are the negotiations to reach a conclusion? and stated: “These negotiations are indirect and will be concluded in the form of an understanding because if they agree, the text of the agreement must go to the US Congress and be examined and approved. Therefore, the result of any negotiation with the United States will not be an official agreement and no contract will be signed between Iran and US, but an implicit understanding will be in progress.”

Iran and US are now satisfied with the little by little achievement

He added: “In my opinion, Iran and the United States are now satisfied with the achievements little by little and both agree on the minimums to reach new conditions and other things will happen. Today, both sides have come to the conclusion that this is better than nothing. After the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA, Iran accelerated its nuclear program and increased the enrichment rate and the number of centrifuges. This process of Iran has become a problem for the United States. In the JCPOA, Iran’s enrichment maximum rate was approved at around 4%, but today US is satisfied with 60% enrichment and has accepted Iran’s activity as a reality.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian