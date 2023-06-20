English
International Shia News Agency
Al-Akhbar: Lebanon’s gatherings closely monitor outcomes of bin Salman’s trip to Paris and bin Farhan’s trip to Tehran

SHAFAQNA– Al-Akhbar wrote: All political parties are awaiting the results of the meetings between the leaders of Saudi Arabia and France, as well as the visit of Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Foreign Minister, to Tehran, in order to be informed of their content regarding the Lebanese file.

Al-Akhbar also stated: Important and influential forces in Lebanon have initiated contacts with the three mentioned countries to gather information about the negotiation process concerning Lebanon.

Based on the newspaper’s article, despite internal disagreements, political and sectarian roots, and even vested interests, capitals such as Paris, Riyadh, and Tehran have significant influences on Lebanon, and any agreement or disagreement among these capitals exerts its impact on the country’s arena.

The newspaper further mentioned the visit of the French delegation to Lebanon, led by Jean-Yves Le Drian, states: None of the internal forces have definitive information about the Paris agreements, and they are all waiting to see what message Le Drian carries. Most assumptions indicate that he will come for consultation again.

The same newspaper continued: While prominent sources consider it unlikely for the Lebanese file to be resolved by the end of this month, they have mentioned that “progress in Saudi-French relations should bring positive developments to help Lebanon overcome the crisis.”

According to these sources, “What is being discussed behind the scenes confirms that the Lebanese file is on the foreign radar, although it may not be among the urgent files, and the presidential election sessions are on hold awaiting the international position and the movements of Saudi Arabia, France, and Qatar, as well as the messages from the French delegation.”

Tehran: Iran-Saudi FM’s agree to form joint political-economic committees

