More than one million pilgrims from around the world in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA– The Ministry of Hajj of Saudi Arabia announced: Saudi Arabia hosted more than one million pilgrims so far.

Mohammad Al-Bijawi, Deputy Director of Saudi Arabia’s Umrah and Pilgrimage Affairs, said: “Yesterday, more than one million and 150,000 people entered Saudi Arabia through various crossings.”

He added: The presence of pilgrims from different crossings is among the facilities provided to them and 24-hour efforts continue.

The presence of this number of pilgrims has been unprecedented since the last three years and after the reduction of Corona restrictions.

Pilgrims from all over the world will perform Hajj rituals in less than two weeks.

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Minister Tawfiq al-Rabi’ah predicted earlier that the country will host more than two million pilgrims in Hajj 2023.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com