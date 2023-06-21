Saudi Arabia prepared to welcome “more than two million pilgrims”

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah stated: “We are prepared to welcome more than two million pilgrims from 160 countries around the world.”

Turki Al-Rasheed said: “Over 1.7 million flights have been reserved for the performance of Hajj, and more than 32,000 health and medical personnel will serve the pilgrims.”

Al-Rasheed also mentioned the train service between the holy sites, saying: “An environmentally friendly electric train is among the services provided by Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj. It consists of 17 trains with a capacity of carrying 72,000 passengers per hour at nine stations. Additionally, 24,000 buses have been allocated for the transportation of pilgrims.”

The Minister of Hajj continued: “An advanced system of services, sanitary facilities, security, and civil amenities with high capabilities has been deployed in all the holy sites, especially the Mash’ar Mina, which is the largest tent city in the world. The accommodation area for pilgrims in Mina spans 2,192,000 square meters, and as part of the development of the green cover of the holy places and improving air quality for pilgrims, 130,000 original tree saplings have been planted.”

