SHAFAQNA-The collection images of Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque and Baqi Cemetery which have been taken by the Khayyam satellite in an orbit 500km above these holy places, published.

The new aerial photographs of Khayyam satellite, released by Iranian Space Agency.

Khayyam is a high-resolution imaging satellite that was successfully sent into orbit in August 2022. It was launched from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur space base on a Russian Soyuz rocket.

