US banking on India and Pakistan’s growing concerns

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | By Jawad Naqvi, There have been many ups and downs in the past seven and a half decades in Pakistan-US relations. During the heyday of the Soviet Union, Pakistan was of primary importance in the foreign policy of the United States. After the failed invasion of Afghanistan, the United States needed Pakistan’s support to withdraw its forces from here.

There is practical adoption. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, in an interview given to a prominent American journal, has said in this regard that Pakistan has no problem with the growing relations between the United States and India, provided that the relations between these two countries are not at the cost of Pakistan.

He clarified that we want to maintain good relations with our neighbors and all countries in the region and restore our economy peacefully. Highlighting the importance of Pakistan in the region, he said that our geographical location is of strategic importance which attracts everyone, but this position of ours sometimes causes problems for us. Washington should understand this point and we should not be pushed into a situation where we have to make some very difficult choices.

The Defense Minister pointed out the facts and added that our relations with America are very important, they have their own history, there are many failures, some of them are very big, but still we value our relations with America. And they want these relations to improve further. The defense minister’s statement is very comprehensive and comprehensive, which also has his own position and the indication of making decisions of his own free will.

Note: The views expressed by Author are personal

