English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UN delegation arrives in Karbala

0
UN delegation arrives in Karbala

SHAFAQNA-The Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Abdullah Al-Dari, and the United Nations representative in Iraq and a number of advisors in the international organization, arrived in the holy city of Karbala.

The international delegation met with the governor, Nassif Al-Khattabi. And during the meeting, mechanisms of cooperation and coordination between the local government and international organizations were discussed, in a number of files and programs concerned with supporting the governorate in various fields, as it is visited by more than 70 million visitors annually from different countries of the world.

Source: oananews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq: Custodian of Imam Reza’s (AS) Shrine Visits Holy Shrines of Karbala

asadian

Tehran-Karbala railway to be operated in next two years

asadian

Karbala: “Oriental Studies and Imam Hussain (AS)” International Conference on 12-13 May

asadian

Iran: Khosravi border available 24 hours a day during Arbaeen

asadian

Karbala: Brazilian Ambassador Visits Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine

asadian

Karbala: The holy shrines prepare for blessed Eid Al-Fitr

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.