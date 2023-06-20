UN delegation arrives in Karbala

SHAFAQNA-The Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Abdullah Al-Dari, and the United Nations representative in Iraq and a number of advisors in the international organization, arrived in the holy city of Karbala.

The international delegation met with the governor, Nassif Al-Khattabi. And during the meeting, mechanisms of cooperation and coordination between the local government and international organizations were discussed, in a number of files and programs concerned with supporting the governorate in various fields, as it is visited by more than 70 million visitors annually from different countries of the world.

