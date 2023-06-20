GCC Secretary General commends Persian Gulf-German relations

SHAFAQNA-The Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Albudaiwi, affirms the strong Persian Gulf-German relation, highlighting numerous opportunities and areas where both sides can further strengthen and develop their relationship.

This includes intensifying multilateral efforts, fostering Gulf-German cooperation across various fields, and working together to ensure regional security, stability, and prosperity that serve mutual interests.

Albudaiwi made these remarks during his meeting with the Foreign and Security Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor, Jens Ploetner, in Berlin, the capital of the Federal Republic of Germany.

