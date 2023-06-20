Israel: Direct Hajj flights to Riyadh ‘won’t happen now’

SHAFAQNA-Israel said that hoped-for direct flights to Saudi Arabia for the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage would not happen this year.

Saudi Arabia gave its quiet assent to Gulf neighbours United Arab Emirates and Bahrain forging ties with Israel in 2020. But it has held off on following suit, saying Palestinian statehood goals should be addressed first.

Still, Israeli and U.S. officials had predicted that the kingdom, home to Islam’s two holiest sites, might as a goodwill gesture let members of Israel’s 18% Muslim minority fly in directly for this year’s Hajj.

Riyadh never formally offered that, however.

