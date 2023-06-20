Reliefweb: International community fails Afghanistan in massive locust outbreak

SHAFAQNA- Many grasshoppers called locusts are destroying crops in the northern parts of Afghanistan. In the last two months, eight million people haven’t received food because there isn’t enough money to help them. Save the Children said that the getting-worse situation may cause millions of people to become even more hungry.

According to Reliefweb, Many people in Afghanistan are going to be very hungry soon and it’s happening when they already have big problems. There are too many locusts that are eating all the plants they need for food. Lots of children will be affected too. The Moroccan Locust is a bug that can hurt plants a lot. It has been hurting plants in eight parts of Afghanistan. Afghanistan has 34 parts called provinces.

The locusts can ruin a lot of wheat – about one-fourth of what the country grows each year. This would cost $480 million.

The international community must increase humanitarian aid and resume development assistance to the Afghan people.

The Afghan people are having a hard time because of many problems. They have been in fights for many years and there hasn’t been enough rain for three years. Other countries have stopped giving them help and have put rules to hurt them. The money they have is also getting worse.

Save the Children has been helping people in Afghanistan since 1976, even during times of fighting, when the government changed, and when natural disasters happened. It operates in nine areas and collaborates with others in six more.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com