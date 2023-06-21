Global Slavery Index: More people living in modern slavery now than 2018

SHAFAQNA- The Global Slavery Index says more people are living in modern slavery now than in 2018. This is happening because there are more conflicts, the environment is getting worse, people are moving because of climate change, women’s rights are being taken away, and COVID-19 is causing problems for people’s jobs and lives.

According to Reliefweb, the Global Slavery Index made by a group called Walk Free shows the top 10 countries where the most people are trapped in modern slavery. Those countries are North Korea, Eritrea, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Tajikistan, United Arab Emirates, Russia, Afghanistan, and Kuwait.

Modern slavery is everywhere in our society. It is used in our clothing, makes our devices work, and adds flavor to our meals. Modern slavery happens when some people have a lot of power and money, and others have very little. This is like a mirror that shows us who has power in a society and who doesn’t. The paradox exists mostly in our global economy with transnational supply chains, according to Grace Forrest, the Founder of Walk Free.

A report says that the G20 countries are involved in making people work without their consent. This includes when governments force people to work. More than half of all people in modern slavery live in countries that are part of the G20. The G20 countries also import products that may have been made by people who are at risk of becoming slaves. These imports are worth $468 billion every year. The US was the largest buyer of products that might be in danger, spending $169. 6 Electronics are still the most valuable product at risk of theft, worth $243. 6 Clothes are the next most valuable at $147. 9 Palm oil, solar panels, and textiles are also at risk, but to a lesser extent.

A report showed that 6 countries in a group called G20 have many people who are slaves. The countries are India, China, Russia, Indonesia, Turkey, and the United States. India has the most slaves with 11 million, followed by China with 5. 8

The report says that climate change has made modern slavery worse. It has caused many people to move to other places without planning, which can make them more likely to be treated unfairly. Strong weather events are making people move away and this is leading to more modern slavery. Industries like mining, logging and making clothes have a big chance of using forced labour and they are also harming the environment. More and more proof is showing that renewable energy industries, which are important for switching to cleaner energy, might be using people who are forced to work.

Since 2018, the number of people who are forced to work without pay or freedom has increased to 50 million. But many governments are not doing enough to stop it, especially those who usually take action against it. The whole world is still not doing what they promised to do to help stop modern slavery, forced labor, and human trafficking by 2030. No government is doing enough to reach this goal.

Australia, Canada, Germany, and Norway have made laws to make sure that businesses and governments don’t use people unfairly in other countries. The G20 countries are heading in the right direction, but they need to do more than just say they will take action. They need to use their power to actually take action.

Forrest said that we need to take immediate action because there are 50 million people living in slavery. This is what the Global Slavery Index shows. Walk Free wants governments to do more to stop modern slavery in their countries and the places where they get their products. We understand how big the problem is and we have what we need to solve it. We need leaders who are determined to take action.

