Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Minister in Saudi Arabia to inspect preparations for Hajj peak

SHAFAQNA- Minister of Religious Affairs of Indonesia, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas arrived in Saudi Arabia to inspect preparations for the peak of the Hajj pilgrimage in the Arafat, Muzdalifah and Mina areas next week.

“(We will inspect) their preparedness and their shortcomings. This will allow us to consolidate and supplement our weaknesses,” Qoumas said after arriving at the Abdul Aziz International Airport here on Monday (19 June), Antaranews reported.

The minister urged Indonesian Hajj pilgrims, especially elderly pilgrims, to focus on maintaining their physical condition to ensure they could perform the rituals smoothly and without any incidents during the Hajj peak.

He also recommended pilgrims to reduce Sunnah (recommended but not obligatory) activities to prepare for the Hajj peak.

“We have performed Sunnah rituals earlier and now our focus should be on the peak of the Hajj pilgrimage,” he mentioned.

Source: Antaranews

