Number of refugees globally stood at 35.3 million by end of 2022

SHAFAQNA-By the end of 2022, the number of refugees globally stood at 35.3 million, an increase of more than eight million from the year before, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

More than half (52 percent) of all refugees came from just three countries: Syria (6.5 million), Ukraine (5.7 million) and Afghanistan (5.7 million).

Under international law, refugees are people who are forced to flee their home countries to escape persecution or a serious threat to their life, physical integrity or freedom.

To raise awareness about the situation of refugees worldwide, the UN designated June 20 each year as World Refugee Day.

Source: aljazeera

