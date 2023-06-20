300 Pakistanis dead as boat capsizes in Greece

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan observed a day of mourning for more than 300 Pakistanis presumed dead after an overcrowded fishing vessel carrying refugees sank off the coast of Greece.

At least 78 bodies have been recovered and hundreds more are feared drowned after the boat capsized in what was the worst and deadliest disaster of the year.

Most of the 750 passengers were from Egypt, Syria, Palestine and Pakistan and each paid $4,500 to make the journey.

Testimonies from survivors say Pakistanis on board were singled out and forced below deck and that women and children were locked up whilst other nationalities were allowed on the top deck.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com