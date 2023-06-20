English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

300 Pakistanis dead as boat capsizes in Greece

0
300 Pakistanis dead

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan observed a day of mourning for more than 300 Pakistanis presumed dead after an overcrowded fishing vessel carrying refugees sank off the coast of Greece.

At least 78 bodies have been recovered and hundreds more are feared drowned after the boat capsized in what was the worst and deadliest disaster of the year.

Most of the 750 passengers were from Egypt, Syria, Palestine and Pakistan and each paid $4,500 to make the journey.

Testimonies from survivors say Pakistanis on board were singled out and forced below deck and that women and children were locked up whilst other nationalities were allowed on the top deck.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pakistan has no problem with the growing USA-India relations according to Pakistani Defence Minister

asadian

Monsoon havoc and Pakistan’s vulnerability

asadian

Pakistan’s climate change challenge

asadian

Mashreqbank plans to increase digital reach in some region’s countries

asadian

Afghanistan joins China’s CPEC

asadian

Is IMF interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.