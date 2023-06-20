“Exclusion of veiled Muslim women in France reveals racism”

SHAFAQNA-The exclusion of Muslim women who wear the headscarf in France reveals the sexism and racism that characterise it.

Hanane Karimi in her book, Are Muslim Women Not Women?, borrow from bell hooks, an African-American intellectual, and apply to Muslim women who wear the Islamic headscarf in France the question she asked about the exclusion of Black women from the feminist struggle.

In the end, they, too, are excluded from the cause of women. This is what struck me in 2017 during a public debate on the question “Does secularism guarantee equality between men and women?”, an event organised by the Senate delegation for women’s rights.

In the heart of the Luxembourg Palace, I was publicly booed because I had dared to respond to feminists who were advocating for an even wider ban on the veil. “If I understand correctly, you want to exclude women under the guise of gender equality,” I said. “Isn’t that paradoxical? Need I remind you that under the veil, there are women.”

These women oppose women who choose to wear the headscarf in France.

Women who wear a headscarf are not only undesirable and illegitimate in the eyes of the nation – they are undisciplined creatures who must be educated and converted. If they resist, they become dangerous and are then stigmatised as such: now they are the Muslim enemies.

Source: middleeasteye

