UN chief calls on Israel to cease illegal settlements in Palestine

UN Raises concerns on Taliban's Burqa Mandat

SHAFAQNA- The UN chief Antonio Guterres called on Israel to immediately cease illegal settlements in Palestine.

“The Secretary-General reiterates that settlements are a flagrant violation of international law,” Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the secretary general, said in a statement on Monday.

“The expansion of these illegal settlements is a significant driver of tensions and violence and deepens humanitarian needs,” Haq said.

“It further entrenches Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory, encroaches on Palestinian land and natural resources, hampers the free movement of the Palestinian population, and undermines the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and sovereignty,” the UN chief said, according to Haq.

