Mecca: Beloved birds of Grand Mosque do not fear pilgrims

SHAFAQNA-Flocks of pigeons at Mecca’s Grand Mosque roam the courtyards, flapping their wings as they receive Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

The birds are known by many names, including sanctuary pigeons, fever pigeons, and quiet pigeons.

Samir Ahmed Barqah, a researcher specializing in Mecca’s history, said: “Pigeons of the Grand Mosque are called fever pigeons because of how they hover around God’s safe sanctuary; they’re called sanctuary pigeons because of how reassured those pigeons are of their safety in Mecca.

“The distinctive features of sanctuary pigeons differ from the other types of pigeons and other birds in the world.”

These features include their beautiful shape, unique colors, drawn eyes, and long necks.

The pigeons do not fear visitors, no matter how packed the area becomes.

