English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Mecca: Beloved birds of Grand Mosque do not fear pilgrims

0
Beloved birds

SHAFAQNA-Flocks of pigeons at Mecca’s Grand Mosque roam the courtyards, flapping their wings as they receive Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

The birds are known by many names, including sanctuary pigeons, fever pigeons, and quiet pigeons.

Samir Ahmed Barqah, a researcher specializing in Mecca’s history, said: “Pigeons of the Grand Mosque are called fever pigeons because of how they hover around God’s safe sanctuary; they’re called sanctuary pigeons because of how reassured those pigeons are of their safety in Mecca.

“The distinctive features of sanctuary pigeons differ from the other types of pigeons and other birds in the world.”

These features include their beautiful shape, unique colors, drawn eyes, and long necks.

The pigeons do not fear visitors, no matter how packed the area becomes.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

OIC: 2.5 million pilgrims from 57 Islamic countries perform Hajj 2023

asadian

Saudi Arabia to host 1300 pilgrims from 90 countries for Hajj 2023

asadian

[Photos] Pilgrims at Al-Nabi Mosque in Medina

asadian

Direct Sanaa-Mecca Hajj flights to start June 17

asadian

Sudan: War complicates route to Hajj

asadian

Over 500000 pilgrims arrive in Madinah

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.