WFP: 2.8 million Afghans at emergency level of hunger

Afghans at emergency level of hunger

SHAFAQNA-More than 15 million people in Afghanistan are severely food insecure and 2.8 million people are at the emergency level of hunger, World Food Program reported.

The WFP has said in a statement that Carl Skau, the deputy executive director and operational manager, traveled to Afghanistan last week to see the relief operations in one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises there. He has seen the impact of restrictions on women’s work and drastic budget cuts that recently forced the World Food Program to reduce the number of food packages and the number of people receiving emergency food aid to save lives, the statement said

Source: swn

www.shafaqna.com

