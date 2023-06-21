English
Saudi Arabia allocates $7.8 bln to host Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia to host Expo

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has allocated $7.8 billion for hosting Expo 2030, state news agency SPA reported.

“I highlighted the Kingdom’s investment of $7.8 billion in the Expo and the opportunities and enriched experience available to international companies,” Saudi investment minister Khalid al-Falih said, as Riyadh made its bid for hosting the coming issue of Expo 2030.

Expo 2030 will provide opportunities full of remarkable transformations and progress, he added.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman attended the Kingdom’s official reception to support Riyadh’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030 in Paris on June 19. Representatives from 179 countries attended the event.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

