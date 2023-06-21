English
UK grocery inflation lowest since 2022

SHAFAQNA-UK grocery inflation has reached its lowest point since 2022 but remained in double digits with 16.5%, the data firm Kantar said.

“This is the lowest rate of grocery price inflation we’ve seen in 2023, which will be a relief to shoppers and retailers,” it said.

But the firm also underlined the figure “isn’t something to celebrate and it’s still the sixth highest monthly figure in the past 15 years.”

Consumers are adopting strategies to mitigate the impact of inflation, with many avoiding the brunt of price increases by opting for more affordable store brand products, the data firm stressed.

