UNICEF: 90% of Lebanon families unable to buy necessities

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement that “almost 9 in 10 Lebanon families do not have enough money to buy necessities.”

The UN agency added in its statement, which it issued following a survey it conducted earlier this year, that families are “barely able to meet their most basic needs, despite cutting down drastically on expenses.”

“A growing number of families are having to resort to sending their children – some as young as six years old – to work in a desperate effort to survive the socio-economic crisis engulfing the country,” UNICEF noted, adding that 15 per cent of households stopped their children’s education, up from ten per cent a year ago, and 52 per cent reduced spending on education, compared to 38 per cent a year ago.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

