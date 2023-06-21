Sayyid Kashmiri: The UN should have a religious advisory board

SHAFAQNA- A delegation from I.M.A.M. participated in an intercultural and interfaith dialogue and roundtable on the topic of “Building a bridge between East and West”. Many religious leaders and representatives of religious institutions from around the world were present at the ceremony, which was held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. I.M.A.M. On behalf of Sayyid M.B. Kashmiri, the representative of Ayatullah Sayyid al-Sistani in North America and Dr. Seyyed Masoud Noori, the representative of I.M.A.M at the United Nations.

The discussion of this event focused on two points:

In the context of current crises and tensions around the world, where religious, cultural and ethnic differences are exploited or used to justify violence, how can religious leaders counter these efforts and promote mutual understanding, respect for religious and cultural diversity, unity promote the world And peaceful coexistence? What are the most obvious examples worth highlighting?

How can policymakers, religious leaders, and civil society counter hate speech and other forms of polarization? What are some examples of strategies, programs and initiatives that demonstrate the use of intercultural and interfaith dialogue to bridge societal gaps and diffuse polarization in different parts of the world?

At the beginning of his participatory speech, Sayyid Kashmiri quoted from the Holy Qur’an and said: “Cooperation in righteousness and piety” [Quran 5:2] and then raised three key points:

1. The importance of increasing inter-religious and inter-cultural cooperation

In his first point, Sayyid noted: From time to time, we witness and support and participate in such amazing meetings with religious elders in different parts of the world, and this is a good and necessary thing. But, we should not stop until the event is over and then [return] to our communities and repeat the same habits. My suggestion to make these meetings more effective and influence the society to create peace and harmony is to accept each other, visit each other, welcome each other in places of worship and bring it to the community level. They welcome it and practice it. We shouldn’t just keep it between us with ceremonies and a private environment.”

He then referred to the summit between Pope Francis and Grand Ayatullah Sayyid al-Sistani on March 6, 2021 in Najaf, Iraq, as an example of how to achieve greater peace and harmony between Muslims and Christians.

2. The need to pay special attention to the young generation

In his second point, Sayyid Kashmiri emphasized the importance of paying attention to the young generation, teenagers and young adults, men and women, and their exposure to different cultures and religions. By introducing them to different beliefs and practices, they can become future leaders and decision makers who contribute to a world based on mutual respect and understanding. As a practical suggestion, I.M.A.M. announced his readiness to hold short-term cultural exchange programs. These programs will host groups of high school and university students as well as scholars from different backgrounds and religions. The goal is to introduce them to the lifestyle of Muslims, religious values, and facilitate visiting Islamic holy places. Sayyid Kashmiri encouraged other institutions to collaborate in providing similar opportunities for Muslim students, scholars and researchers to learn about different cultures, values, beliefs and religious places.

3. The role of faith leaders in the United Nations:

Thirdly, he noted: “It has been noted that the United Nations sometimes faces sensitive issues that require making wrong decisions or contrary to the charter and its statements. In my opinion, the presence of such a committee in the board of directors can prevent such wrong decisions and contradictions. With its religious and spiritual expertise, this committee can be a good supporter for the United Nations.

Then Sayyid Kashmiri supported his proposal in two cases:

First, the decision on ceasefire and peace. Not once is it seen that when the United Nations decides on war, it reads it through the eyes of the religious leaders. In fact, religion should not be used by politicians, the important thing is that politicians should listen to the advice of religious leaders. If this happens, we may avoid any time of war in the future.

Second, deciding on human values and human instinct. For example, Article 16 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1) states that “adult men and women have the right to marry and found a family, without any limitation as to race, nationality or religion. They have equal rights in marriage, during marriage and at the time of its dissolution. Marriage is performed only with the full and free consent of the couple. The family is the natural and basic unit of the society and deserves the support of the society and the government.

This caused great concern for many countries in violation of the CEDAW Charter and created an important discourse between representatives of different countries.

A religious advisory committee on the UN board could prevent such issues.

During this ceremony, the delegation of Friday imam participated in discussions and speeches along with religious leaders, academics and representatives from other organizations. I.M.A.M. The event contributed to an ongoing dialogue on intercultural and interfaith cooperation. Sayyid Kashmiri’s views and suggestions emphasized the importance of concrete action plans, intergenerational partnership and cooperation between different institutions to promote mutual understanding, respect and peaceful coexistence among different communities.

In addition, the event was organized and supported by the Muslim World League (MWL), the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the United Nations Recreation Staff Council Multicultural Study of Faiths (UNSRC). Address increasing cases of discrimination, intolerance, and violence targeting religious, ethnic, and other communities around the world. Various forms of bigotry, including Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and Christophobia, pose significant challenges to human rights and international law. Religious and cultural leaders, both governmental and non-governmental actors, play an important role in promoting dialogue and understanding between different religious groups, fostering peaceful and inclusive societies.

Source: Imam-us.org

www.shafaqna.com