Report: Arab Israelis have less income & die younger than Jewish

SHAFAQNA-New data of Times of Israel’s report shows differences between the Jewish and Arab communities pointed to significant gaps between the two populations, with Arab Israelis earning less income, being more likely to slip into poverty, and dying younger.

The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) report, titled “Gaps Between Jews and Arabs,” examined differences in demographic characteristics, standards of living, employment, health, welfare services, personal security, crime, education, transportation and the environment.

The data is from 2020 and 2021.

The report found that in 2021, 76.5 percent of Jewish households could cover their expenses, compared to 53.7% of Arab Israelis households.

The same year, the employment rate among Jewish men was 64.4% and among Jewish women 61.6%, while in the Arab community it was 50.4% and 28.3% for men and women, respectively.

There are 6.873 million Jews and 1.957 million Arabs in the country, constituting 74% and 21% of the population, respectively.

Source: chaifm

