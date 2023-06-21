English
A Romanian tourist became a Muslim in Azerbaijan

SHAFAQNA- A tourist who came to Azerbaijan from Romania converted to Islam.

Haji Surkhay Mammadli, a member of the Council of the Caucasus Muslim Board, told about this.

Haji Surkhay said that the tourist decided to change his name after he became a Muslim.

“Our Romanian tourist studied all the prophets and their families for many years and finally decided to convert to Islam. Today he converted to Islam. He changed his name and chose the name Tamir. God bless our brother. I congratulate you”.

A tourist who converted to Islam also expressed his feelings:“Thank you very much for accepting me. Today I leave our brothers with a good impression and faith.”

Source: Shafaqna Russia

