Iraq & UN discuss fight against terrorism & Al-Hol camp

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi’s National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, met in New York, with the Executive Director of Counter-Terrorism at the United Nations, Natalie Sherman.

statement said: “The meeting comes on the side-lines of the third high-level United Nations conference for heads of counter-terrorism agencies, which is being held in New York.”

Al-Araji discussed with Sherman all issues and files of common interest, especially the fight against terrorism, the Syrian Al-Hol camp, and the displaced.

Source: oananews

www.shafaqna.com

