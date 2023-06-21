Qatar participates in Ukraine Recovery Conference in London

SHAFAQNA-Qatar on Wednesday took part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

Qatar’s delegation to the conference was chaired by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, with the participation of HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom Fahad bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.

Attended by officials from nearly 60 countries and leaders of major international companies, the conference aims to contribute to Ukraine’s recovery by strengthening the role of the private sector and building a resilient economy capable of adapting to changes.

