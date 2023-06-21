France: 24 hurt after Paris explosion

SHAFAQNA-A strong explosion has hit a building in Paris, leaving 24 people injured, police said.

The blast was followed by a major fire that caused one building, housing a fashion school, to collapse, as well as an adjacent building, emergency services said.

Some 70 fire trucks and 230 firefighters were battling the blaze which was contained by the early evening. Nine doctors were also at the scene.

The fire service said there had been “an explosion” which had “caused the collapse of two buildings” on Wednesday.

Source: aljazeera

