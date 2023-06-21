English
US ‘no-fly’ list seems to target Muslims

US ‘no-fly’ list

SHAFAQNA-US ‘no-fly’ list seems to target Muslims.The advocacy group CAIR estimates that more than 98 percent of entries on leaked travel watch lists ‘regard Muslims’.

That’s how Mayor Mohamed Khairullah of Prospect Park, New Jersey, reacted to a report this month that indicated Muslims are vastly over-represented on travel watch lists maintained by the United States government.

Khairullah’s name was among the 1.47 million entries that “regard Muslims” on a leaked set of 2019 travel watch lists, according to an analysis by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

