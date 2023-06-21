The perils of rising human trafficking in Pakistan

FIA conducted a grand operation and arrested eleven agents involved in human trafficking including the main suspect. Various human rights organizations have been warning about the growing trend of human trafficking in Pakistan for the past several years but to no avail.

Human traffickers operate openly because of their political and financial influence. Non-implementation of laws and corruption are their weapons with which they are easily preying on people who are willing to risk their lives and property to escape from the growing lawlessness and poverty in the country.

Due to the lack of economic opportunities in the country, Pakistanis are desperately trying to migrate abroad. The workers here earn nothing after working more than 12 hours a day and they think that if they do the same work in Italy or any other western country, they can earn a lot of money, which will help their families. So people are risking their lives to find work abroad.

Today, Pakistan is home to millions of unemployed youth. Increasing food insecurity, lack of jobs and rising prices of basic necessities have forced them to migrate illegally to European countries. Agents bundle them into containers or push them into overcrowded boats, resulting in such tragedies. Since April 2022, more than eight lakh Pakistanis have gone abroad for jobs.

The failure of policing, the successful exploitation of the country’s unemployment and economic situation by the traffickers, has led to an increase in human trafficking in recent years. According to FIA data, men, women, children and transgenders are also victims of human trafficking. In Punjab, the country’s most populous province, the number of reported cases of trafficking was 6, which has increased to 217 in 2022, a staggering increase.

According to FIA’s Red Book, most of the most wanted human traffickers belong to Gujarat and Gujranwala. Some of the traffickers are from Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Mandi Bahauddin and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. These agents trick people into sending them to other countries for very little money and take money from them and sell them to another agent. According to conservative estimates, human traffickers operating in Pakistan earn about $150 million annually from this illegal business.

During human trafficking, deaths from hunger and thirst and injury are common on the deserted and mountain passes, and many are shot while crossing the border. Difficulties do not end at any stage. The journey becomes a journey of life and death for the dreamers of a golden future fed up with poverty, hardship and unemployment.

According to a report of the United Nations, the situation of human trafficking in Pakistan is becoming serious. According to the investigation of the report, the rate of illegal immigration of Pakistanis to the European Union and the Middle East has increased several times compared to the previous years.

Loss of human lives at the hands of human traffickers is not a new thing in our country, but every time the method has turned out to be different in most cases. There is no specific procedure or regulation for estimating the rate of men and women in human trafficking. However, according to an estimate, more women than men are victims of this hell, some of them are forced to burn in this furnace due to their compulsions and needs.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has released an investigative report, according to which Pakistan is being used as a source, transit and destination for human trafficking. In Pakistan, during the last four years, more than 80,000 cases of human trafficking have been reported from across the country, and most of the victims are women and children.

This was disclosed by the officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the country’s law-enforcement body to prevent human trafficking. According to the authorities, girls trafficked from Pakistan are usually forced. Trafficked for other purposes including marriage, sexual exploitation, enslavement for domestic work. However, gathering facts about them is extremely difficult. The age of women victims of these traffickers has been seen between 2 and 50 years.

One of the reasons for the increase in human trafficking in the country is the geography of Pakistan and its long borders with many countries. Pakistan’s border with Iran is 900 kilometers long, from where the activities of the networks involved in human trafficking are the highest, as only Taftan is the immigration center between the two countries and that too suffers from a lack of facilities.

According to Pakistani authorities, after the effective changes in the visa and immigration system in Europe in recent years, in addition to important legislation, with the support of countries like the US, UK and Australia, especially with the help of installing modern machinery at airports, the basis of fake travel documents. But air routes have made human trafficking from Pakistan difficult.

The first special anti-trafficking law passed by the National Assembly in April 2018 recognizes migrants who are victims of inhumane treatment as victims rather than suspects and provides them with legal assistance.

Earlier, due to the lack of special law, people involved in human trafficking were given a few thousand rupees and a few months imprisonment by the courts, but under the new law, the minimum punishment is three years and a fine of five lakh rupees and in serious cases of crime. 14 years of imprisonment and a fine of more than 2 million rupees can be imposed. If the offender does not collude with the authorities and officials, no one can commit the crime. Strict checking at the airport, foreign office and embassies, FIA’s calls for mobilization are not heeding.

Rising unemployment and a battered economy mean people will be more easily manipulated by traffickers, who can smuggle young people across the border by selling them lies about better opportunities abroad. Pakistan Govt. should address the causes of the growing trend of human trafficking, banish the human traffickers as well as eradicate unemployment and poverty from the country, so that the poor man does not lose his wealth and life to a fraudster.

Note: Shafaqna do not own the views of Author

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com