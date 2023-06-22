UN’s Official: Myanmar must ensure full legal recognition of right to citizenship of Rohingya Muslims

Nada Al-Nashif said Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar had endured decades of persecution and systematic discrimination. To achieve an inclusive future, the authorities in Myanmar needed to ensure a fully democratic, representative and accountable political system, repeal all discriminatory legislation, undertake dialogue aimed at national reconciliation, and implement measures that ensured the respect and protection of the human rights and dignity of each person without discrimination. A fundamental step was the full legal recognition of the right to citizenship of all Rohingya people and issuance to them of appropriate civil documentation.

In the face of the impunity enjoyed by the Myanmar military for past and present violations and abuses against the Rohingya, Ms. Al-Nashif expressed full support for the ongoing accountability efforts at the international level. She expressed hope that the Human Rights Council would redouble its support in the direction of accountability initiatives.

In the ensuing discussion, many speakers deplored discrimination, marginalisation and persecution of the Rohingya community. Speakers expressed deep concern about the human rights situation of the Rohingya Muslims.

Source: ReliefWeb

