Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes & cars

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed into a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, setting fire to dozens of cars and homes. At least one Palestinian was killed in the violence.

The settler attack came as the Israeli military deployed additional forces across the occupied West Bank, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to build 1,000 new settler homes.

The moves threatened to further raise tensions after two days of deadly fighting in the occupied West Bank that included a daylong Israeli military raid .

Palestinian residents and human rights groups have long complained about Israel’s inability or refusal to halt settler violence. In Wednesday’s rampage, residents in Turmus Ayya said some 400 settlers marched down the town’s main road, setting fire to cars, Palestinian homes and trees.

