Russia, Iran & Turkey agree on road map for Ankara-Damascus normalization of relations

SHAFAQNA-Russian President’s envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, announced that Syria, Turkey, and Iran have agreed on the “road map” for Ankara-Damascus normalization of relations.

Lavrentyev stated, “All parties have generally agreed on the formula of the road map to advance the normalization process. They have expressed their views and proposals, and now coordination is needed to implement this map.”

He emphasized that this process will require time, underscoring the importance of ensuring the normalization process moves forward without delay. “Everyone agrees on the need for progress, and we should not procrastinate.”

