ASEAN is confronted with escalating regional security problems

SHAFAQNA- Terrorism and cyber security threats, as well as a volatile geopolitical and geostrategic environment, are posing rising security difficulties to the Southeast Asian region.

Other challenges, according to Donny Ermawan Taufanto, secretary general of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence, include territorial conflicts, international crimes, and clashes between regional nations, Oananews reported.

“These challenges necessitate vigilance and continuous cooperation between ASEAN member countries and their partners,” he said on Wednesday as he presided over the 20th ASEAN Regional Forum Security Policy Conference here.

He noted that the region had “come a long way toward peace and security as a result of significant steps in economic growth, social development, and political stability.”

This year’s forum will focus on current and future regional and global security problems.

