Indonesia’s Minister expects Eid al-Adha days off to stimulate regional economy

SHAFAQNA- Indonesia’s Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister, expressed optimism that the collective leave days for Eid al-Adha on June 28-30, 2023, will boost the economy in various regions.

“This year’s Eid al-Adha coincides with the school holidays. This occasion is expected to evenly boost the economy in all regions,” Abdullah Azwar Anas stated during the Press Conference on the 2023 Eid al-Adha days off in Jakarta, on Thursday, as cited from his official statement.

Minister Anas believes that the days off will potentially help the country recover its economy from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the public’s money circulation is projected to increase.

Source: antaranews

www.shafaqna.com