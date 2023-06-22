English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Indonesia’s Minister expects Eid al-Adha days off to stimulate regional economy

0
Eid al-Adha days off

SHAFAQNA- Indonesia’s Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister, expressed optimism that the collective leave days for Eid al-Adha on June 28-30, 2023, will boost the economy in various regions.

“This year’s Eid al-Adha coincides with the school holidays. This occasion is expected to evenly boost the economy in all regions,” Abdullah Azwar Anas stated during the Press Conference on the 2023 Eid al-Adha days off in Jakarta, on Thursday, as cited from his official statement.

Minister Anas believes that the days off will potentially help the country recover its economy from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the public’s money circulation is projected to increase.

Source: antaranews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Madinah: Arrival of first Hajj flight from Indonesia under “Makkah Route” initiative

asadian

Indonesian Buddhists provides Iftar meals for Muslims

asadian

U-20 World Cup: FIFA strips Indonesia of hosting rights

asadian

We should focus on consultation and call to monotheism: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s representative in a meeting with Indonesian religious leaders

asadian

Indonesia: Opening of Sheikh Zayed grand mosque before Ramadhan

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Representative: Biggest injustice to Islam is to prevent our girls and boys from education [photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.