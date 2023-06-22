NHK: NASA unveiles Earth Information Center to display satellite data

SHAFAQNA- NASA, the US space agency, has opened a new exhibition center that exhibits satellite-collected Earth data.

According to NHK, NASA invited the media to the Earth Information Center’s inaugural ceremony on Wednesday at its headquarters in Washington.

The center displays meteorological and global environment data collected by more than 20 satellites operated by NASA, Japan’s space agency JAXA, and other organizations.

A big screen displays satellite photos and rainfall levels in several regions in an extreme weather exhibition.

Visitors can identify which areas are vulnerable to flooding and the seasonal loss of polar ice.

Also stated, visitors can see how smoke affects air quality via a graphic exhibit on air pollution.

They also can witness how smoke from recent wildfires in Canada moved to New York in a graphic presentation on air pollution.

The facility will be open to the public for free beginning next Monday, and certain exhibits will be available online.

NASA expects that the exhibitions would assist people in understanding and dealing with climate change.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stated that people make decisions every day about mending the effects of climate change. He emphasized the importance of making Earth data more comprehensible, accessible, and usable for everyone.

Source: NHK WORLD-JAPAN

