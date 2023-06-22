English
Iran’sFM & UAE president discuss initiatives to strengthen regional cooperation

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister and United Arab Emirates president initiatives to strengthen regional cooperation within the framework of serving common interests.

Hossein Amirabdollahian has invited the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to visit Tehran.

The invitation was presented by Amirabdollahian to bin Zayed on Thursday on behalf of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Amirabdollahian, on the fourth and last leg of his regional tour, arrived in Abu Dhabi, UAE, early on Thursday.

In his meeting with the UAE president, Amirabdollahian held talks on bilateral relations in consular, cultural, economic and political fields.

Prior to his travel to the UAE, Amirabdollahian visited Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

The Iranian foreign minister started his regional tour from Doha on June 20.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

