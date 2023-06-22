Iran’s FM & Kuwaiti PM review bilateral relations

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah have reviewed bilateral relations in a meeting held in the Arab country.

Amirabdollahian met and held talks with Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Kuwait city on Wednesday.

He was officially welcomed by Kuwaiti officials at Kuwait’s international airport after he arrived in the country on the third leg of a a tour of Persian Gulf countries that began on Tuesday.

Heading a political delegation, Amirabdollahian had already visited Qatar and Oman and discussed issues of mutual interest with the officials of the two countries.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com