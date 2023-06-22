NHK: Three countries applied to host World Expo 2030

SHAFAQNA- Leaders of three candidate countries applied to host World Expo 2030.



According to NHK, delegates from 179 member countries of the Exhibition Bureau Internationally voted to choose Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Italy as candidates at a two-day joint meeting in Paris.



After the vote, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud presented his country’s plan to hold the exhibition in Riyadh.



South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called for support for his country’s second largest city, Busan.



He pointed out that the Busan Expo will be remembered as a shift in global focus from competition to solidarity.



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said his country plans to hold an eco-friendly exhibition in Rome. She said a large solar park will be built to provide electricity for the event.



BIE member states will elect the host country at another general assembly in November.



Ukraine hosted the event in the southern city of Odessa unsuccessfully.



Before the last BIE meeting, the deputy director of the Odessa region, Roman Grygoryshyn, told NHK that the World Expos have a bigger economic impact than the Olympics.



He said that building infrastructure in Odesa and establishing good connections to Europe from there would open the city to foreign investment and make Ukraine part of Europe.

Source: NHK

www.shafaqna.com