NHK: 10 years after the decision to designate Japan’s Mt. Fuji as a World Heritage Site

SHAFAQNA- It has been 10 years since the UNESCO World Heritage Committee decided to designate Japan’s highest mountain, Mt. Fuji, as a World Heritage Site.



According to NHK, the Commission passed its decision on June 22, 2013.



Since Mt. Fuji was listed as a World Heritage Site, the number of climbers has fluctuated between his 200,000 and his 300,000. It is a mountain that straddles the central part of Shizuoka Prefecture and Yamanashi Prefecture.



The number has decreased due to the corona crisis. However, according to Shizuoka Prefecture, the number will exceed 200,000 this year for the first time in four years.



Meanwhile, the county authorities are taking steps to address issues such as alleviating congestion, ensuring the safety of climbers and protecting the environment.



A UNESCO advisory board has warned that the high number of climbers will undermine the mountain’s value as a World Heritage Site.



The number of climbers who are not good at Japanese is increasing, and there are concerns that some climbers may not follow rules such as taking garbage home with them. It also said there could be more cases of people climbing at night without proper rest breaks.



Shizuoka Prefecture places top priority on ensuring that climbers can enjoy Mt. Fuji safely and comfortably. He said he would work with Yamanashi Prefecture and local communities to educate people about the issue.



Source: NHK

