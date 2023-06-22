English
Riyadh Expo 2030 Masterplan Unveiled

Riyadh Expo 2030 Masterplan

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia unveiled the master plan for Riyadh Expo 2030 during an official reception organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh in Paris.

The plan aims to create an exceptional global experience in the history of Expos as it reflects the importance of Riyadh Expo 2030 and its positive role and embodies the exhibition’s central theme: “Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”

The Riyadh Expo 2030 will be held near King Salman International Airport, which is currently being developed, making it easily accessible for visitors arriving there. They can reach the exhibition site within minutes by using the “Riyadh Metro” network, covering all parts of Riyadh city and connecting to one of the three exhibition entrances and the modern road network.

Source: spa.gov

