SHAFAQNA- King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Malaysia’s HRH Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah ibni Al-Sultan Abdullah on Wednesday (21 June 2023) visited the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque and pray in it.

Upon arrival at the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque, the Malaysian leaders were received by senior officials.

Source: spa.gov

