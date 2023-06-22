WHO: Sudanese women and girls hit hard by attacks on health facilities

SHAFAQNA- UN’s agency warns health facilities in several states, including Darfur, face critical shortages of medical supplies.



According to Allafrica, the World Health Organization and United Nations Population Fund government agency for reproductive health announced today that ongoing attacks on health facilities, equipment and workers in Sudan are depriving women and girls of life-saving healthcare. warned that pregnant women were hit hardest.



About 67% of the hospitals in the war zone have closed and several maternity hospitals have closed, including Omdurman Hospital, Sudan’s largest referral hospital.



Of the 11 million people in Sudan in urgent need of medical assistance, 2.64 million are women and girls of childbearing age. About 262,880 of them are pregnant, and more than 90,000 are expected to give birth within the next three months. They all need access to essential reproductive health services.



Since the fighting began in April, WHO has confirmed 46 attacks against health workers and facilities, killing 8 and injuring 18. Facilities and medical facilities were also looted, and medical workers were victims of violence. Many medical facilities are used by the military.



There are reports of military occupation of the National Medical Supply Fund (NMSF) warehouse in the capital Khartoum. It houses the National Chronic Diseases Pharmacy, and stores medicines for the entire country, including anti-malarial drugs.



WHO stocks of emergency medical supplies and development products are kept in on-site warehouses. UNFPA’s stockpile of medicines and equipment for obstetrics, rape treatment and a wide range of contraceptives stored in warehouses in Khartoum, South Darfur and West Darfur are also inaccessible.



Health facilities in several states, including Darfur, warned that they were facing severe shortages of medical supplies.



In a disturbing development, the hospital is running out of fuel to power the generators that supply the electricity. At a hospital in the eastern Darfur town of Eld’aeen, six newborns died in a week due to lack of oxygen and power outages. Doctors on the ground estimate that more than 30 new-borns have died in hospitals since the fighting began.



In May, UNFPA and local partner CAFA Development Agency fueled seven maternity hospitals in Khartoum to ensure medical services for women and newborns. Over 1,000 births and caesarean sections were safely performed in just one week.



However, additional assistance is urgently needed to ensure that critical hospitals have fuel and supplies to continue essential services. About 15% of pregnant women experience complications related to pregnancy and childbirth, requiring access to urgent obstetric and neonatal care.



UNFPA provides reproductive health care through health facilities and hospitals throughout Sudan. UNFPA-trained midwives continue to help women give birth safely in their own homes or in functioning health facilities.



There are approximately 27,000 midwives working throughout Sudan. 11:30 p.m. in the capital. A representative of the UNFPA-supported midwifery network said most midwives attend three to four deliveries a day.



UNFPA also establishes safe places for women to provide gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response services, including post-rape treatment, counseling and case management. We can also provide remote service.



UNFPA also trains service providers and community-based protection networks in preventing and responding to gender-based violence.



WHO is working closely with the Ministry of Health and other partners to provide essential sexual, reproductive, maternal, paediatric, emergency obstetric and neonatal care in Khartoum and Gezira and countries hosting internally displaced persons. is reliably provided.



WHO provides life-saving medicines and supplies and pays for the operation of the health facilities that provide these services. WHO also trains health workers in providing primary care, post-rape care, mental health care to survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (GBV), and provides services in the area of ​​gender-based violence and support domestic NGOs.



Read the original article on Africa Renewal.



Source: Allafrica

www.shafaqna.com