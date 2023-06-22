Doha: EU-Iran Officials Held Talks

SHAFAQNA– Enrique Mora, the European Union’s coordinator of talks over the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, has said that his latest talks with Iran’s top nuclear negotiator covering a range of difficult bilateral, regional and international issues.

Mora made the comment in a twitter post, a day after he began talks with Iran’s top negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in Qatar’s capital Doha.

“Intense talks yesterday and today with Vice Minister @Bagheri_Kani in Doha on a range of difficult bilateral, regional and international issues, including the way forward on the JCPOA.”

The JCPOA, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is the official name of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal which the Islamic Republic clinched with the EU as well as the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, namely the US, the UK, France, Britain, China, Russia plus Germany.

The JCPOA was thrown into disarray in May 2018 when the US withdrew from it and reinstated the anti-Iran sanctions lifted under the accord.

Source: IRNA

