UNICEF: More than 1 billion children at high risk of being affected by climate crisis

SHAFAQNA- Funding for global climate change hotspots ignores children’s needs, new report by Coalition members of Children’s Environmental Rights Initiative (CERI) book announced.

According to Reliefweb’s report, only 2.4% of the world’s major climate funds can be classified as working for children. More than 1 billion children are at extremely high risk of being affected by the climate crisis, according to UNICEF’s Children’s Climate Risk Index.

Maria Marshall, a 13-year-old UNICEF child rights activist and climate activist from Barbados, said, “Children are the future, but our future is shaped by the actions of those who make decisions today. voice will change the future.” i can’t hear you. As this report shows, funding climate action is a promise, but how that money is spent is also important. Children’s needs and perspectives must be included.”

The study, used a set of three criteria to assess if climate finance from key multilateral climate funds (MCFs) serving the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement were: addressing the distinct and heightened risks they experience from the climate crisis, strengthening the resilience of child-critical social services and empowering children as agents of change.

The report found that out of all the money given by MCFs for climate-related projects over a period of 17 years until March 2023, only a small portion (2.4%) met all three of the requirements which amounted to only $1.2 billion. The report also says that this number likely reflects an overestimate, meaning that even less money may have met all the requirements.

Children the least to cause climate change but most affected by it

“Children, especially those already affected by inequality and discrimination, have done the least to cause climate change but are most affected by it. Climate finance offers an opportunity to tackle these injustices by considering the needs and perspectives of children,” said Kelley Toole, Global Head of Climate Change at Save the Children. “So far this is completely inadequate, but it can and must be changed. We need to make sure our voices are heard.” We fund with children in mind. The MCF will play a key role in setting the agenda and in facilitating and coordinating investment from other public and private financial institutions, including at the national level, needed to drive broader change.

Children are disproportionately vulnerable to water and food insecurity, water-borne diseases, and physical and psychological trauma, all linked to extreme weather and slow-onset climate impacts . There is also evidence that changing weather conditions affect children’s access to basic services such as education, health care and safe drinking water.

Children around the world say climate change is putting them at increased risk

The report highlights that children are often seen as a vulnerable group and are not recognized as active stakeholders and agents of change. Her less than 4% of the project represents just 7% of the MCF investment ($2.58 billion) and clearly and meaningfully addresses the needs and engagement of girls.

This report is based on the voices of children around the world who say climate change is putting them at increased risk. A girl from Zimbabwe said, “She learned that in Chiledi, some girls can’t swim across the flooded river to school or home, but boys can.” Girls have to walk up to 10-15 kilometers to go to school. I get tired halfway through class before the class even starts,” added a 13-year-old Bangladeshi boy, adding, “Our district is plagued with large-scale disasters, people are falling into poverty and people like us. Children are forced into child labor.”

The CERI coalition urges the multilateral climate change fund and other climate change financiers to provide climate change finance at both the international and national levels. We call on you to act and close the adaptation gap. Specifically, it calls for funding for losses and damages caused by climate change. This funding must prioritize the welfare of children and the key social services that support them. The focus should be on reaching out and supporting children who are most vulnerable and at risk from the impacts of climate change.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com