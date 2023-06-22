ROP: Saudi authorities blow up international drug trafficking network

SHAFAQNA- In cooperation with Saudi authorities, the Royal Omani Police (ROP) has traced and raided an international network smuggling large amounts of drugs and psychotropic substances by land and sea border checkpoint.



According to Oman News, up to 6 million Captagon tablets were seized in this operation. Contraband was stored in various hideouts in preparation for transportation.



Although the smuggler’s disguise was clever, the robbery fell through due to judicious oversight by the ROP’s Directorate General for Drugs and Psychotropics and related Saudi authorities.



The ROP said legal proceedings against the offenders were being completed.



The ROP reiterated its efforts to combat crimes related to the use and smuggling of narcotics and psychotropic substances in order to safeguard the security and ensure stability of the country.

Source: Oman News

www.shafqna.com