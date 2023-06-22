English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

ROP: Saudi authorities blow up international drug trafficking network

0

SHAFAQNA- In cooperation with Saudi authorities, the Royal Omani Police (ROP) has traced and raided an international network smuggling large amounts of drugs and psychotropic substances by land and sea border checkpoint.

According to Oman News,  up to 6 million Captagon tablets were seized in this operation. Contraband was stored in various hideouts in preparation for transportation.

Although the smuggler’s disguise was clever, the robbery fell through due to judicious oversight by the ROP’s Directorate General for Drugs and Psychotropics and related Saudi authorities.

The ROP said legal proceedings against the offenders were being completed.

The ROP reiterated its efforts to combat crimes related to the use and smuggling of narcotics and psychotropic substances in order to safeguard the security and ensure stability of the country.

Source: Oman News

www.shafqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Iran & Oman FM’s review issues of mutual interest

Related posts

Media: USA-Iran held indirect talks in Oman in May

asadian

Syria examines upgrading health participation with Bahrain and Oman

asadian

NCSI: Foreign direct investment growth in Oman

asadian

Oman will have more than 8 million people by 2040

asadian

5th meeting of IPWG to be held in Oman

asadian

SANA: The prospect of activating judicial and legal cooperation between Syria and Oman discussed

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.